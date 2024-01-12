Politics
JUST IN: Supreme Court reinstates Plateau governor, Caleb Mutfwang
The Supreme Court on Friday reversed the ruling of the Appeal Court which had removed Caleb Mutfwang as the governor of Plateau State.
The apex court reinstated Mutfwang as the duly elected governor of the state.
The Supreme Court, had on January 9, 2024, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by Governor Mutfwang urging it to uphold his election.
READ ALSO:Plateau governor, Caleb Mutfwang, sheds light on visit to Tinubu in Lagos
According to the governor, he was not given a fair hearing by the Court of Appeal, therefore its decision to nullify his election was manifestly flawed.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the Court of Appeal, on November 19, sacked the governor and declared the governorship candidate of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, winner. But Mutfwang faulted this and asked the Supreme Court to restore his mandate.
