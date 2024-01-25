Politics
JUST IN: Supreme Court upholds Gov Kefas victory in Taraba, rejects NNPP appeal
In a blow to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Nigeria’s Supreme Court has dismissed its appeal challenging the election of Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas.
The unanimous decision, delivered by a five-member panel on Thursday, effectively upholds Kefas’ victory and puts an end to the legal battle over the Taraba governorship.
The NNPP, along with its candidate Muhammad Sani Yahaya, had contested the election outcome, alleging irregularities and claiming that Kefas did not secure a majority of valid votes. However, the apex court, after reviewing the evidence presented, concluded that the NNPP failed to provide sufficient proof to substantiate their claims.
READ ALSO:Gov Kefas signs N313.3bn Taraba budget into law
Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, who read the lead judgment, held that the Court of Appeal was right to have easier dismissed the appeal on grounds of incomplete records of appeal.
Justice Lawal affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal upholding Kefas’ election.
This verdict solidifies Kefas’ position as the duly elected governor of Taraba State, bringing a period of legal uncertainty to a close.
The NNPP, meanwhile, has seen its electoral challenge fall short, leaving Kefas free to focus on governing the state without the shadow of this legal dispute.
