JUST IN: Supreme Court upholds Gov Kefas victory in Taraba, rejects NNPP appeal

In a blow to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Nigeria’s Supreme Court has dismissed its appeal challenging the election of Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas.

The unanimous decision, delivered by a five-member panel on Thursday, effectively upholds Kefas’ victory and puts an end to the legal battle over the Taraba governorship.

The NNPP, along with its candidate Muhammad Sani Yahaya, had contested the election outcome, alleging irregularities and claiming that Kefas did not secure a majority of valid votes. However, the apex court, after reviewing the evidence presented, concluded that the NNPP failed to provide sufficient proof to substantiate their claims.

READ ALSO:Gov Kefas signs N313.3bn Taraba budget into law

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, who read the lead judgment, held that the Court of Appeal was right to have easier dismissed the appeal on grounds of incomplete records of appeal.

Justice Lawal affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal upholding Kefas’ election.

This verdict solidifies Kefas’ position as the duly elected governor of Taraba State, bringing a period of legal uncertainty to a close.

The NNPP, meanwhile, has seen its electoral challenge fall short, leaving Kefas free to focus on governing the state without the shadow of this legal dispute.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now