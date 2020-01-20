Supreme Court upholds election of Sokoto Governor Tambuwal

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the election of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, in the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The apex court dismissed an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ahmed Sokoto, challenging Tambuwal’s victory in the election.

A seven-man panel of the court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that the appellant failed to adduce any credible evidence to prove his allegation of widespread irregularities in the election.

Justice Musa Abba-Ajji, who delivered the lead judgement, noted that while the appellant produced 12 witnesses before the election petitions tribunal, 11 of the witnesses made their statements in the Hausa language while one English version was tendered in evidence.

Read also: APC’s Governor Ganduje wins at Supreme Court

Justice Abba-Ajji held that the appellant failed to tender the original version of the statements he tendered in evidence and also failed to produce the translator to confirm the authenticity or otherwise of the 11 statements.

Besides, the apex court held that the appellant was unable to prove that the election was invalid by virtue of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

He held that the APC candidate failed to discharge the onus placed on him by the law, and accordingly dismissed the appeal.

Join the conversation

Opinions