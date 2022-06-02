Politics
JUST IN: Suspended Acountant-General, Idris, regains freedom from EFCC custody
The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF) Ahmed Idris who was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been released.
Idris, who was picked up by the anti-graft agency for alleged fraud running to about N80 billion naira, was later suspended from office by the minister for finance, Zainab Ahmed.
Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, told mewsmen in Abuja on Thursday that Idris had been released after meeting his bail conditions.
“I actually do not have idea of what the bail conditions are but all I can tell you is that he has been released after meeting his bail conditions,” he said.
Idris was arrested on May 16, by the EFCC over alleged diversion and laundering of N80 billion.
Read also :EFCC closes case against ex-Gov Jang in trial for alleged N6.2bn fraud
The EFCC claimed verified intelligence reports showed that Idris raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.
The commission alleged that the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.
It said Idris was arrested after he failed to honour invitations by the commission to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraudulent acts.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...