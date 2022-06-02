JUST IN: Suspended Acountant-General, Idris, regains freedom from EFCC custody

The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF) Ahmed Idris who was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been released.

Idris, who was picked up by the anti-graft agency for alleged fraud running to about N80 billion naira, was later suspended from office by the minister for finance, Zainab Ahmed.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, told mewsmen in Abuja on Thursday that Idris had been released after meeting his bail conditions.

“I actually do not have idea of what the bail conditions are but all I can tell you is that he has been released after meeting his bail conditions,” he said.

Idris was arrested on May 16, by the EFCC over alleged diversion and laundering of N80 billion.

Read also :EFCC closes case against ex-Gov Jang in trial for alleged N6.2bn fraud

The EFCC claimed verified intelligence reports showed that Idris raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The commission alleged that the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

It said Idris was arrested after he failed to honour invitations by the commission to respond to issues connected to the alleged fraudulent acts.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now