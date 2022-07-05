JUST IN: Talks about Kwankwaso, Obi alliance dead and buried – Doyin Okupe

A former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, said on Tuesday talks on the alliance between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was dead and buried.

He added emphatically that Obi would garner 850,000 out of one million votes that would come from the South-East next year.

The former presidential aide insisted that the LP candidate would secure 45 percent votes in the South-West.

He said: “We are not factoring in the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the two parties have lost relevance and they will self-destruct.

“I tell you confidently that Obi will secure 25 percent votes in 24 states in the country and more than 50 percent in others.”

