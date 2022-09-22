JUST IN: Tambuwal emerges new chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Thursday emerged the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He replaced his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi, who was recently elected President of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Director, Media and Public Affairs of NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said Tambuwal was picked as the new NGF chairman during the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fayemi will formally hand over the chairmanship of the NGF to Tambuwal on October 16.

The statement read: “Before making the announcement, the Ekiti State Governor acknowledged the result-driven output of the NEC and thanked his colleagues and other members of the council for their support, explaining that yes, we may be occasionally troublesome, coming from the Forum of Governors, and we do test your patience but you have never really expressed any frustration with all our truculent questions and the insistence that the federation must be a true federation.

“The new President of the FORAF also did not forget to thank the Secretariat of the NEC and through the NEC thanked the President and Commander in Chief of the Country for taking the resolutions of the NEC seriously by implementing them.

“In his response Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the NGF chairman had taken the wind out of their sail, because he was “meant to, on behalf of the NEC commend the Ekiti Governor and NGF Chairman’s informed and patriotic services to the council in the last four years and that was enhanced by your chairmanship of the NGF, admitting that the NGF has ensured that we move to a true federation, not just in words but in deeds as well.

“Prof. Osinbajo prayed that Dr Fayemi’s services both nationally and globally to development, and to all of the good which the nation deserves and the global community deserves will continue.

“Dr. Fayemi formally hands over the Chairmanship of the NGF to Rt Hon Amuinu Waziri Tambuwal on October 16th.”

