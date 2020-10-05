Teachers to receive special salary —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country in commemoration of the World Teachers Day on October 5.

He also increased the number of years of service from 35 to 40.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu made the announcement on Monday at an event in Abuja to mark the 2020 World Teachers Day, where he represented the president.

He said the development was meant to encourage teachers to deliver better services.

