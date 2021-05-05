JUST IN... Tension in Enugu as Father Mbaka ‘goes missing’ | Ripples Nigeria

Leader of Adoration ministries, Enugu, Father Ejike Mbaka has reportedly gone ‘missing’, a situation that has caused tension in some parts of the state.

Mbaka was only recently engaged in an exchange of words with Presidency officials over his calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.

Mbaka, who used to be a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, requested his resignation due to the escalating insecurity in the country, or that he be impeached by the National Assembly.

However, the Presidency countered Father Mbaka by revealing that the cleric was attacking Buhari because he was refused a contract.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) which raised the alarm over the whereabouts of Mbaka, in a statement issued by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, noted that Mbaka was last seen on Tuesday, adding that every effort to trace him had failed.

Nnabuike said, “We have it on good authority that his aides have neither seen nor heard from him since Tuesday. Calls put to his mobile line have also remained unanswered; this has now prompted us to issue this alarm as we would not take it lightly should anything untoward happen to him.

“We are giving the Federal Government 48 hours to produce the priest, else they should be ready to face Igbo youths. They were dining and wining with him all along and now that he told the truth, they are no longer comfortable with him. Let nothing happen to Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka. It will not be in anybody’s interest.”

The Presidency is yet to issue an official statement regarding this development.

