JUST IN: Terrorists release four more passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train, 23 still in captivity

Abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have released four more hostages.

A member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said the freed hostages include an 85-year-old woman, Hajiya Halimatu Atta and her daughter, Adama Aliyu.

He urged the Federal Government to fast-track the release of the remaining victims in the terrorists’ captivity.

Terrorists had on March 28 detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the train and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip in Kaduna.

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in the incident.

The terrorists also abducted 61 passengers after the attack.

The quartet regained their freedom 17 days after the criminals released five abducted passengers of the ill-fated train.

Altogether, 38 passengers had been released by the terrorists while 23 others are still in captivity about five months after the incident.

