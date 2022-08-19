News
JUST IN: Terrorists release four more passengers of Abuja-Kaduna train, 23 still in captivity
Abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have released four more hostages.
A member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said the freed hostages include an 85-year-old woman, Hajiya Halimatu Atta and her daughter, Adama Aliyu.
He urged the Federal Government to fast-track the release of the remaining victims in the terrorists’ captivity.
Terrorists had on March 28 detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the train and forced it to derail a few minutes into the trip in Kaduna.
At least eight people were killed and several others injured in the incident.
READ ALSO: Buhari meets families of abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers
The terrorists also abducted 61 passengers after the attack.
The quartet regained their freedom 17 days after the criminals released five abducted passengers of the ill-fated train.
Altogether, 38 passengers had been released by the terrorists while 23 others are still in captivity about five months after the incident.
