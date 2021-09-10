News
JUST IN: Three abducted Obasanjo’s staff regain freedom
The three abducted staff of Olusegun Obasanjo holdings in Ogun State have regained their freedom.
The victims were abducted by gunmen along the Kobape road in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state on Wednesday.
The spokesman of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development to journalists in Ota, said the workers were released on Friday evening.
He said: “Yes, the three victims have been released. We mounted a lot of pressure on the kidnappers and those efforts yielded the desired result.
READ ALSO: Police confirms abduction of Obasanjo’s staff in Ogun
“Since Thursday our anti-kidnapping and SWAT operatives have been in the bush searching for the victims.
“They were able to trace them to the bush behind Day Waterman College. They have been there since yesterday (Thursday).
“This evening, the hoodlums released the three staff unhurt without any ransom.”
