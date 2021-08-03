Politics
JUST IN: Three more students of Bethel school found
Three fresh students of the Bethel Baptist Secondary School in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State have been found.
The students were found by troops at the Kankumi forest general area in Chikun LGA where they were abandoned by their hoodlums.
Residents of Damishi village where the college is located however told journalists that the students escaped from the bandits.
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Four more students of Kaduna Bethel college regain freedom
But the school management has not confirmed the development.
Bandits had on July 5 abducted 121 students from the college.
The hoodlums released 28 students on July 25.
The latest development brought the number of students that had regained their freedom to 41 while 80 others are still with the bandits.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....