JUST IN: Tinubu downs Obi, Atiku in Rivers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has defeated the duo of the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, in Saturday’s election in Rivers State.

Tinubu scored 231, 591 votes while Obi and Abubakar polled 175, 071, and 88, 468 votes respectively.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, got 1, 322 votes.

