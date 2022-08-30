JUST IN: Tinubu meets Jonathan in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday night visited former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

Tinubu’s visit to Jonathan came just 13 days after the former Lagos State governor met with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo as part of his nationwide consultation with eminent Nigerians on his 2023 presidential bid.

However, issues discussed at the meeting have not been made public.

The APC presidential candidate also met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in London last Wednesday.

He was accompanied on the trip to the ex-president’s home by his running mate, Kashim Shetimma, and the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who is the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Also in the delegation were governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

