Politics
JUST IN: Tinubu moves FEC meetings to Mondays, may not hold weekly
President Bola Tinubu has approved for the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), to be held every Monday.
Every Wednesday, the president chairs the weekly FEC meeting, which is attended by his cabinet members and other senior presidential advisers.
However, the meetings will henceforth hold on Mondays, according to the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, who disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents shortly after the FEC meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
READ ALSO: Tinubu presides over inaugural FEC meeting
The Minister further revealed that FEC meetings may not hold regularly especially if there is nothing very pressing to be discussed.
President Tinubu has held two FEC meetings since inaugurating his cabinet in August.
The second FEC meeting held on Monday also witnessed the swearing in of three additional ministers who were recently screened by the National Assembly.
