JUST IN: Tinubu orders NIMC chief to proceed on pre-retirement leave
President Bola Tinubu has directed the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, to proceed on a pre-retirement leave.
In a statement issued by the presidency on Tuesday, President Tinubu also approved the appointment of Bisoye Coker-Adesote as the NIMC’s DG.
Aziz’s leave, according to the statement, took effect from August 24, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24.
The statement read: “The President approves the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission for a 90-day period with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.
“Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps.
This follows the recent expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.
“This appointment takes immediate effect.”
