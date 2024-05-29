JUST IN: Tinubu signs Bill into law to return ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’ as national anthem

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday signed into law a bill passed yesterday by the Senate to return ‘Nigeria, we hail thee’ as the country’s national anthem.

The president signed the bill when he attended a joint sitting of the National Assembly to mark the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.

The date also marks his one year anniversary in office as president.

More to come…

