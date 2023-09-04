JUST IN :Tinubu to know fate, as Tribunal fixes Wednesday to rule on Atiku, Obi petitions

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Monday announced that it would deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Registrar of the Court of Appeal who made the announcement stated that judgment would be delivered on the petitions on Wednesday September 6, 2023.

The petitions were filed by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku; Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), as well as Princess ChiChi Ojei of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The petitioners who are all seeking for a nullification of the disputed February 25 election with each claiming victory.

Bangari added that adequate security has been put in place and that only the invited members of political parties and the general public would be allowed into the courtroom to avoid congestion and security breaches.

According to Ubangari, judgement is also expected to be delivered by election tribunals in 25 states for governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly election petitions.

