JUST IN: Tinubu visits Obasanjo over presidential ambition

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s hill top residence inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library(OOPL) Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the former Lagos state governor arrived OOPL around 11 am. Our reporter who passed through NNPC-MKO Abiola road witnessed traffic gridlock due to the visit.

Meanwhile, a statement addressed to members of the APC by the Ogun State Chairman of the party, Yemi Sanusi stated that “all Exco members and Party Chairmen are to attend promptly.”

Details to follow in subsequent reports.

