Politics
JUST IN: Trial of IPOB leader, Kanu, adjourned to Jan, 2022, as lawyers stage walkout
The trial of alleged treason brought against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been adjourned to January 19, 2022.
The presiding judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice Binta Nyako, took the decision after Kanu’s lawyers led by his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, staged a walkout before the trial opened.
The action of Kanu’s legal team was as a result of the action of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) denying some of the Biafran agitator’s lawyers, including his American defense counsel, Bruce Fein, access into the court.
When the matter was called by Justice Nyako, counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Abubakar, announced an appearance for the AGF.
READ ALSO: DSS has no case against Nnamdi Kanu -Lawyer
However, no lawyer was in court to announce an appearance for the leader of the IPOB.
While pleading for an adjournment, Abubakar told Justice Nyako that following the non-appearance of any lawyer on Kanu’s behalf shortly after the case was called, the Nigerian government had no option but to call for the adjournment.
Abubakar told the court that Kanu’s counsels led by Ejiofor had “staged a walkout because some of the lawyers, including the American lawyer, Bruce Fein, were denied access.”
Justice Binta then adjourned the matter until January 19 and 20 for continuation of the trial, effectively meaning that Kanu will spend Christmas of 2021 and the 2022 new year in detention.
