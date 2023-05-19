JUST IN: Two US Consulate staff kidnapped in Anambra attack rescued

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the rescue of two members of staff of the United States Consulate in Nigeria who were kidnapped during the attack on their convoy at Ogbaru Local Government Area in Anambra State on Tuesday.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesman of the command, disclosed this in a press release to journalists in Awka, on Friday.

Ikenga, who failed to disclose their names, said they were rescued unhurt by the joint security forces in the early hours of Friday.

“In the early hours of Friday, May 19, 2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.

