JUST IN.... U.S President, Trump, wife test positive for COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

President Donald Trump of the United States of America and his wife, Melanie, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He announced this on his Twitter handle on Friday morning. He also disclosed that his wife, the American First Lady, Melania Trump has also tested positive.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS (Melania Trump)

and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” he tweeted.

He had earlier tweeted that he and his wife had begun their quarantine process.

“… The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

