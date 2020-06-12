‘Unjust, sinful, illegal, travesty of justice,’ Gov Obaseki rejects decision of APC screening committee

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has reacted to the decision of the Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disqualifying him from taking part in the party’s forthcoming governorship primary.

Reacting on Friday, Obaseki stated that he would not appeal the decision of the committee, which he described, as “unjust, sinful, illegal travesty of justice”.

Obaseki who rejected his disqualification to contest for the APC governorship ticket in the party’s June 22, primary election, spoke in a statement by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie.

The APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole announced the disqualification of Obaseki on Friday afternoon.

Obaseki described his disqualification as “an open show of shame, illegality and travesty of justice, which Oshiomhole has reduced the APC into.”

He said, “We have watched the mockery of the democratic process, which Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is administering and superintending over in our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC). It has been an unfortunate, disheartening and dreadful spectacle.

“We had initially asserted that going by the open display and enthronement of illegality by one man in the party that comprises several organs and eminent personalities, there is no way that Governor Godwin Obaseki would get a fair assessment in the run-up to the nomination of candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.

READ ALSO: APC screening committee disqualifies Gov Obaseki from guber primary

“It is unfortunate that this open show of shame, illegality and travesty of justice is the brand of democracy which Comrade Oshiomhole has reduced the APC into. The situation is quite saddening because this is a party supposedly reputed for change, equity and social justice.

“We have, therefore, decided that it would be an effort in futility to appeal whatever the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process of the APC will be, especially when Comrade Oshiomhole has declared that he is the Supreme Court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of our great party.

“We wish Oshiomhole luck in his maladministration of the party and trust that the Almighty will help our country to find the path to true liberty, freedom and justice.

“We call on all party members and the teeming supporters of Governor Obaseki to remain calm and await further directives,” the

Join the conversation

Opinions