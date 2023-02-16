JUST IN: US returns $954,000 loot belonging to late ex-Bayelsa Gov, Alamieyeseigha

The United States Government has returned $954,000 stolen by a former Governor of Bayelsa State, the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to the state.

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard who announced this at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, said the funds were returned through the Federal Government.

Leonard said that from 1999 until his impeachment in 2005, the former governor’s official wage during his time working for the government did not correspond to the stated sum.

“However, during that time, he accumulated millions of dollars through abuse of office, money laundering,” she said.

Alamieyeseigha died in October 2015 at the age of 62.

President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated that the repatriated monies should be used for the development of healthcare of Bayelsa State.

