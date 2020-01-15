JUST IN… Uzodinma gets Certificate of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given a Certificate of Return to Senator Hope Uzodinma as Imo State governor-elect.
In a statement earlier released by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC National Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the commission had said it would not award Certificate of Return to Uzodinma until the Supreme Court served it with the enrolled order of the judgment declaring Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State.
But the commission, later on Wednesday, awarded the Certificate of Return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect.
READ ALSO: Uzodinma orders freezing of all bank accounts belonging to Imo State
The apex court sacked the former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday and ordered INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of Imo State during the last general elections.
Ripples Nigeria
www.ripplesnigeria.com
Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)
- YCE TO BUHARI: Call Malami, others to order on Amotekun - January 15, 2020
- ILE ARUGBO: Judge asks Kwara govt, Saraki’s family to explore out-of-court settlement - January 15, 2020
- Sudan security forces quell mutiny led by pro-Bashir troops - January 15, 2020