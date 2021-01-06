JUST IN: Veteran actress Orisabunmi dies

Latest Life's Blog

January 6, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The veteran Yoruba actress, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi is dead.

Aremu, 60, died on Tuesday at her residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The deceased shot to limelight with her role in the blockbuster Yoruba movie, Arelu, in 1987.

Details later…

