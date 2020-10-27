Latest Politics

JUST IN: Why Kogi rejected World Bank’s N1bn COVID-19 support fund —Gov Bello

October 27, 2020
Kogi governor sacks 21 local councils’ administrators
By Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has offered reasons why he rejected a N1.1billion support fund from the World Bank.

Speaking Tuesday while fielding questions on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Bello said he turned down the World Bank fund because he did not believe in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I rejected the World Bank fund because I do not believe in COVID-19. Even the five cases reported in Kogi State is an NCDC creation.”

Read also: COVID-19 is an artificial creation to cause fear and panic – Yahaya Bello

He added, “I refused to sign because it is a one-sided agreement.” Bello did not provide any clarifications on what he meant by a one-side agreement.

Governor Yahaya Bello was on Channels Television to provide answers to why some facilities housing COVID-19 palliatives were looted in Kogi State.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */