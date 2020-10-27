JUST IN: Why Kogi rejected World Bank’s N1bn COVID-19 support fund —Gov Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has offered reasons why he rejected a N1.1billion support fund from the World Bank.

Speaking Tuesday while fielding questions on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Bello said he turned down the World Bank fund because he did not believe in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I rejected the World Bank fund because I do not believe in COVID-19. Even the five cases reported in Kogi State is an NCDC creation.”

He added, “I refused to sign because it is a one-sided agreement.” Bello did not provide any clarifications on what he meant by a one-side agreement.

Governor Yahaya Bello was on Channels Television to provide answers to why some facilities housing COVID-19 palliatives were looted in Kogi State.

