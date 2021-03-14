JUST IN: Wizkid, Burna Boy win Grammy awards | Ripples Nigeria

The duo of Nigerian music stars, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun also known as Wizkid on Sunday won awards at the 2021 Grammys in the United States.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with American singer, Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

Burna Boy, who was a nominee for a second consecutive year, won with his “Twice As Tall” album.

The Grammys described Twice As Tall as “a masterclass in the vibe and hustle that have made the singer an international musical force.

