JUST IN: Yahaya Bello officially declares to run for 2023 Presidency

The race for the 2023 Presidency is throwing up loads of twists and turns, considering the declaration of Yahaya Bello, the Kogi State Governor to contest for the post.

Bello made his intention public on Saturday in Abuja, dousing speculations about his ambitions.

The occasion was witnessed by some eminent Nigerians like Senator Jonathan Zwingina, Femi Fani-Kayode, among others.

In his statement, Zwingina said that the “governor uprooted insecurity from Kogi, the state would have been a breeding ground for kidnapping and banditry, but for his leadership skills.”

More to follow…

