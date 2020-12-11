Justice Nsofor, Nigerian Ambassador to US, dies at 85

The Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, has died at the age of 85.

Justice Nsofor reportedly died in a US hospital in the evening of Thursday, December 10, after a brief illness.

Confirming the death of the octogenarian on Friday, December 11, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the President was “deeply saddened over the death of Justice Nsofor who was a personal friend of the President.”

In a statement titled “President Buhari mourns Ambassador Nsofor,” Shehu said Buhari had spoken with the deceased’s widow, Jane, on the telephone to commiserate with her and the family.

Shehu added that during the telephone call, Buhari described the late Ambassador as “an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due.”

The statement read in part:

“Apparently referring to the 2003 presidential election during which Justice Nsofor delivered a minority judgment as a member of the election appeal panel in favour of Gen. Buhari as candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, the President said the country will miss people with such exemplary pedigree.

“President Buhari, who has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with Justice Nsofor’s family on the burial arrangements, prayed God to comfort all who mourn the departed jurist and grant his soul eternal rest.”

