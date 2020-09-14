Justice Salami orders security agents to walk out Magu’s lawyers from panel’s sitting

The Chairman of the presidential panel probing the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice Ayo Salami, on Monday directed security agents to walk out two lawyers from the panel’s sitting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two lawyers – Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and Mr. Aliyu Lemu —are members of the legal team of Magu who is being quizzed by the panel for alleged mismanagement of assets recovered from suspected treasury looters and abuse of office.

Trouble began when the suspended EFCC chairman’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu, introduced the duo as members of the legal team.

Wahab was quickly interrupted by the ex-president of the Court of Appeal who insisted that he was the only member of Magu’s legal team allowed by the panel to defend him.

Justice Salami thereafter directed security agents at the venue of the investigative hearing to walk out the lawyers from the premises.

