Latest Politics

Justice Salami orders security agents to walk out Magu’s lawyers from panel’s sitting

September 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the presidential panel probing the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice Ayo Salami, on Monday directed security agents to walk out two lawyers from the panel’s sitting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two lawyers – Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and Mr. Aliyu Lemu —are members of the legal team of Magu who is being quizzed by the panel for alleged mismanagement of assets recovered from suspected treasury looters and abuse of office.

Trouble began when the suspended EFCC chairman’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu, introduced the duo as members of the legal team.

READ ALSO: ALLEGED GRAFT: Magu wants Malami to testify in probe hearing

Wahab was quickly interrupted by the ex-president of the Court of Appeal who insisted that he was the only member of Magu’s legal team allowed by the panel to defend him.

Justice Salami thereafter directed security agents at the venue of the investigative hearing to walk out the lawyers from the premises.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */