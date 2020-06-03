Latest Metro

#JusticeForBarakat: Outrage as another student raped and murdered in parents’ house

June 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Another student, Barakat Bello was raped and gruesomly murdered by unidentified men on Monday evening in her parents’ house in Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

This came after the rape and murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a student of University of Benin, Edo State.

Ms Bello was a student of Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training, Ibadan.

According to the father of the deceased, the corpse was found by the younger sister

“I was not at home when the incident happened. The younger sister was not at home too, she went for Quranic lessons but when she returned home, she saw her at the back of the house with deep cuts all over her body. She had been raped and killed,” he said

Nigerians have taken to their social media handles to demand proper investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.
Some of the reaction:

@Real_jaeflex
Despite all the virtual protests going on, Barakat Bello was RAPED and MURDERED in ÌBÀDÀN just yesterday!!
While we clamour for Justice online, Something needs to be done offline (On our streets)
Stricter punishments for these bastards

@ij_kush
The spirit of Lucifer is in many people in different forms.

It’s in some as rapists. It’s in the National Assembly as thieves

Those with a different spirit have to stand up against this!!
#JusticeForBarakat

