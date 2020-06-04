JusticeForBarakat: Police seeks information on killers of 18-year-old Bello in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command on Thursday called for credible information from members of the public in a bid to fish out those behind the killing of an 18-year-old girl, Barakat Bello, in the state.

Barakat, a student of Department of Science Laboratory Technology, Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Ibadan, was raped and stabbed to death by hoodlums in her father’s home at Kara Akinyele area of Ibadan last Monday.

READ ALSO: #JusticeForBarakat: Outrage as another student raped and murdered in parents’ house

The command spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, told journalists in Ibadan that an investigation to unravel the killers of the young girl has commenced.

He said: “We solicit credible information from members of the public to urgently arrest those behind the incident.

“We are presently on top of the situation and we will brief the press when we have an update on the matter.

“Efforts are being intensified on the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions