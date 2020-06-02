Latest Metro

#JusticeForUwa: IGP orders transfer of UNIBEN student’s rape case to Abuja

June 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of investigation into the murder of the late student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, from the Edo State police command to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the IGP’s directive followed the submission of the preliminary report by the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Edo State police command in the investigations into the incident.

Omozuwa was gang-raped by some unknown men in Benin last month and died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) a few days later.

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the ongoing investigations into the inhuman sexual assault and death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa which occurred recently in Benin, Edo State from the Police State Headquarters, Benin to the Force headquarters, Abuja.

“The IGP’s directive is sequel to the preliminary report from the team of investigators and forensic experts earlier deployed to assist the Edo State Police Command in investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“The DIG in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Anthony Ogbizi Michael, will henceforth provide direct supervision and ensure a speedy and thorough investigation of the case.”

