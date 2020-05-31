JusticeForUwa: RCCG Overseer, Pastor Adeboye condemns rape, death of UNIBEN student

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to the reported rape and death of an undergraduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Omozuwa on Sunday which allegedly took place inside an RCCG parish.

Mr Adeboye, in a statement on his official Facebook page, sympathised with the family of the deceased and also said the RCCG management would cooperate fully with the police to unravel the crime and arrest the perpetrators.

He posted, “All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

“I and members of my family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking situation… #justiceforuwa.”

The crime reportedly took place inside one of the parishes of the RCCG on Ikpoba Hill, Benin city.

The 23-year-old died on May 31, 18 days after, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

Several Nigerians have taken to their social media handled with the hashtag, #justiceforuwa to call for justice.

