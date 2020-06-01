JusticeForUwa: UNIBEN delegation visits family of dead student

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Monday, visited the family of the slain 100-level student of the institution, Vera Omozuwa, to commiserate with them over the death of their daughter.

A statement issued by UNIBEN said the university management led by the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Patrick Igbinaduwa, described the student’s murder as unfortunate and evil.

Omozuwa, 23, was raped by a gang of unknown men on May 27 and died a few days later at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The Dean of Student Affairs urged the relevant authorities to step in and fish out the perpetrators of the evil act.

The statement read: “The delegation conveyed the condolence message of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, and her strong condemnation of the evil acts of rape and murder perpetrated against the late student.

“She had begun to show a lot of promise in her educational pursuit.”

