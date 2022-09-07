Justin Bieber cancels world tour to focus on mental health, physical issues

Canadian recording artiste, Justin Bieber has called off his world tour due to physical and mental health issues.

The 28-year-old singer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to make the announcement as he thanked his fans for their support during his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome and declared that he needs to focus on himself before performing again.

“‘Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed,” the singer wrote in his post.

Read also: Canadian singer Justin Bieber suffers facial paralysis

‘After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” he further said.

The star who recently performed in Brazil, said further that “After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

Read the statement below.

