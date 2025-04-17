Justin Bieber refutes debt rumours, says claim is ‘clickbait stupidity’

Canadian-American pop superstar Justin Bieber has denied rumours making the rounds that he is facing financial troubles, describing the claims as ‘clickbait stupidity.’

Representatives for the singer confirmed there’s “no truth” to claims of debt, which surfaced online earlier this week, insisting Bieber’s finances remain solid.

The rumors began circulating online earlier this week after a few speculative posts gained traction on social media, hinting at alleged money troubles being faced by the 30-year-old singer.

In a prompt response, Bieber’s representatives described the claims making the rounds as “completely false” and reiterated that the singer’s finances are in good shape.

In a response shared with Us Weekly, Bieber’s representatives clarified: “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin. As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”

They asserted that through his music, brand sponsorships, and profitable catalog sales, Bieber has established a prosperous business. He and his wife, Hailey Bieber, continue to lead a quiet life.

