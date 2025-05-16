Connect with us

Justin Bieber responds to claims he may have been used, abused by Puff Daddy

Published

1 day ago

on

Babangida, Daura, Kanye, Davido, Zlatan grab the headlines. See what went down

Canadian-American singer Justin Bieber has responded to claims that he may have been used and abused by popular music mogul Sean Puffy Combs, aka Puff Daddy, while he was younger, amid the music executive’s ongoing s3x trafficking and racketeering case.

When a video of Justin Bieber, then a minor, spending “48 hours” with Combs while working on an album surfaced in 2024, it raised the possibility that the disgraced rapper had abused him in his formative years in the music business.

However, the singer’s spokesperson released a statement addressing the situation, saying that there were individuals who were genuinely harmed and mistreated by Puff Daddy, but Justin Bieber is not among Sean Combs’ victims.

READ ALSO: Justin Bieber refutes debt rumours, says claim is ‘clickbait stupidity’

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.

“Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.” Justin Bieber’s spokesperson told TMZ.

Diddy has been the subject of legal attention, including federal investigations and lawsuits, because of serious claims like trafficking and alleged sexual assault.

Although these cases have generated media attention and conjecture regarding a number of celebrities, Justin Bieber has not been directly linked to any formal accusations or court filings.

 

