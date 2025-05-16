Justin Bieber responds to claims he may have been used, abused by Puff Daddy

Canadian-American singer Justin Bieber has responded to claims that he may have been used and abused by popular music mogul Sean Puffy Combs, aka Puff Daddy, while he was younger, amid the music executive’s ongoing s3x trafficking and racketeering case.

When a video of Justin Bieber, then a minor, spending “48 hours” with Combs while working on an album surfaced in 2024, it raised the possibility that the disgraced rapper had abused him in his formative years in the music business.

However, the singer’s spokesperson released a statement addressing the situation, saying that there were individuals who were genuinely harmed and mistreated by Puff Daddy, but Justin Bieber is not among Sean Combs’ victims.

READ ALSO: Justin Bieber refutes debt rumours, says claim is ‘clickbait stupidity’

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.

“Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.” Justin Bieber’s spokesperson told TMZ.

Diddy has been the subject of legal attention, including federal investigations and lawsuits, because of serious claims like trafficking and alleged sexual assault.

Although these cases have generated media attention and conjecture regarding a number of celebrities, Justin Bieber has not been directly linked to any formal accusations or court filings.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now