JUST IN....Buhari, Osinbajo receive Covid-19 vaccination | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday both received the Covid-19 Vaccination at the State House, Abuja.

Both leaders received the AstraZeneca vaccine a day after the Federal Government launched the vaccination exercise in the country.

The COVID-19 vaccine was administered on the President by his chief personal physician in the presence of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Shortly after President Buhari took the jab, Professor Osinbajo also received the vaccine which was also administered to him by his chief personal physician.

READ ALSO: Nigeria flags-off COVID-19 vaccination

Both leaders were later presented with electronic cards containing the details of their vaccinations by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib.

Others who witnessed the vaccination of the President and his vice were members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.