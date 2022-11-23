Justin Dean attacks ex-wife, Korra Obidi, for celebrating divorce

American chiropractor, Justin Dean has slammed his ex-wife, Korra Obidi for going on the social media platform, Facebook to celebrate after they finalized their divorce.

On Saturday, Korra Obidi, an American-based Nigerian dancer and Instagram influencer announced via her official Facebook account that she and Dean had finalized their divorce. She mentioned that she was prepared to go back into the dating market and ‘find true love’; moments later, the choreographer said ‘cheers to divorce’.

Korra obidi and Justin Dean has finalized their divorce. Korra obidi's special appreciating ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OmSRCbxdDa — Lady P official (@LadyPofficial1) November 19, 2022

The recent development is coming months after Dean confirmed that they were getting a divorce. In March 2022, Dean revealed that he could no longer continue with Obidi, the announcement emerged barely a week after their second daughter was born.

In a recent video that surfaced online, Dean says divorce is a “failure” and not something to celebrate.

He also insinuated that Korra lacked the skills to maintain a marriage and said he will train his daughters to be different.

“I will raise my daughters in such a way that they have the skills necessary to maintain a marriage,” he said.

He continued:

“Because marriage is work. It’s not something that you go in thinking, ‘Oh, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll just get divorced. I’ll just move on to the next thing in life.

“If you have that kind of mentality it’s almost more like a transaction. It’s like this person is going to elevate me in one way in life and when it no longer works I’ll just divorce them and do it again.”

“Divorce is not something to celebrate. It is failure” Justin Dean says after Korra took to Facebook to celebrate after their divorce was finalised. pic.twitter.com/4r2U6bt5fz — ekwutosblog9ja (@ekwutosblog9ja) November 23, 2022

