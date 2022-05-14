Entertainment
Justin Dean, Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, denies infidelity, domestic violence allegations
Nigerian Instagram choreographer, Korra Obidi and her estranged husband, Justin Dean have revisited their dispute following recent claims of cheating and domestic violence.
The Instagram dancer had recently accused her husband of physically assaulting her amid their messy divorce battle.
Watch Korra make the allegations below.
However, in a Facebook live response, Justin, a medical practitioner, maintained that he had never physically assaulted his estranged wife.
Read also :IG dancer Korra Obidi accuses estranged husband, Justin Dean of stealing her $5,000
Denying the claim of domestic abuse, Dean said,
“I never physically assaulted Korra. She was constantly trying to get me to. Have I called her names? Yes, because she told me that Athena (their second daughter) may not be my child.
“She cheated on me when she was pregnant with Athena. Four months pregnant and she was sleeping with another man and I have proof.”
Justin Dean had in the past accused his estranged wife of cheating on him severally. In March 2022, the Chiropractor announced on his Instagram page that he was getting a divorce just a week after Obidi welcomed their second child.
