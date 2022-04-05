Justin Dean threatens to sue estranged wife, Korra Obidi, friends for defamation

Justin Dean during his Instagram live session on Tuesday, April 5 revealed that he would be suing his estranged wife, Korra Obidi and her friends for defamation.

The chiropractor said that the video where he was seen calling Korra a “wh*re” and “sl*t” in front of their kids was a “set up” and he is suing Korra and her friends for putting it out in the public.

He said the video, where he was calling Korra derogatory names, was recorded and released without his consent.

Dean said:

“Yes, I was set up in that recording, they did that on purpose, they did that to set me up and they are being sued for defamation of character. In the state of California, it is illegal to film someone and put them online in a derogatory way.

“So I will probably make half a million dollars or so after this lawsuit and they will probably not be able to pay it.”

Read also: Korra Obidi’s estranged husband Justin Dean claims ex-wife restraining him from seeing his kids

Dean also mentioned that social media led to the decline of his marriage.

The medical practitioner continued:

“Don’t put your family on social media; I can tell you that social media is responsible for all of these and obsession for fame.

I don’t wanna be famous. You all can unfollow me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now