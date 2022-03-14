Justin, Korra Obidi's husband, issues public apology, says wife isn't a 'chronic cheat', but...

American medical practitioner, Dr. Justin Dean has explained in a recent Instagram post that his estranged wife, Instagram dancer Korra Obidi is not a ‘chronic cheat’ as stated in his shocking post a couple of days ago.

Taking to the social media platform on Monday, March 14, the chiropractor decided to clear the air about his marriage to Korra Obidi and his kids’ paternity.

Earlier, Justin Dean who shares two kids with the Instagram choreographer had mentioned that he was divorcing his wife because he was tired of the “narcissism, cheating, and lack of accountability”.

In the now-deleted video, Dean apologized specifically for calling Obidi a “Chronic cheat”.

Read also: Dr. Justin Dean, Korra Obidi’s husband, explains why he is getting a divorce

He added that she only cheated once at the start of their relationship and he forgave her and they moved past it.

On his kids’ paternity, Justin Dean rubbished speculations that he is leaving Korra because the kids are not his.

He said the kids are his and that he loves them.

He went on to say that every other statement he made about Korra in his post announcing their divorce is correct.

“All other statements that I made in that post are accurate and correct,” Justin said.

He also made a post on his Instagram page where he wrote, “My girls 😍. My flesh, my blood and my heart.”

Watch Justin speak below.

Justin Dean the husband to Korra Obidi said the comment he made on the live about his wife cheating were inaccurate and the two kids belongs to him.

Tuchel / Burna /#ASUU / King Kai / Lukaku / Asake / Lagos Airport / Monday Motivation / Happy New Week pic.twitter.com/DsVVOjBnH0 — Yinka Mosaku (@9jaleadofficial) March 14, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now