JUSUN begins nationwide protest over financial autonomy for judiciary | Ripples Nigeria

Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Nigerian Bar Association on Monday held a solidarity rally in Abuja in a bid to drive home their demand for financial autonomy to legislature and judiciary in the states.

The peaceful protest took the groups to the National Assembly and other public places in the nation’s capital.

JUSUN is also demanding the payment of peculiar allowances to its members.

READ ALSO: NBA unveils plans to increase pressure on govs over JUSUN’s demands

The judicial workers embarked on an indefinite strike on April 6 over the matter.

The union members converged at the gate of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, chanted solidarity songs, and displayed placards.

The strike has parallysed activities in courts nationwide.

Join the conversation

Opinions