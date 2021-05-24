JUSUN hopeful governors will execute financial autonomy for state judiciaries | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
JUSUN hopeful governors will execute financial autonomy for state judiciaries
The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Monday expressed hope that state governors would execute legal requirements on financial autonomy for the Judiciary.
This was contained in a statement issued by the National Secretary of JUSUN, Com. Isiah Adetola, in Lagos.
Adetola made this assertion in response to the conciliation meeting held last week between JUSUN, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and other stakeholders, following on-going strike by judiciary workers.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that part of the resolution at the meeting was that the Federal Government should deduct funds meant for state judiciaries from the May 2021 Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).
It was also recommended that the Accountant-General of the Federation should deduct at source, the budgetary requests submitted by the 36 states judiciaries in October 2020.
This should be paid directly to the National Judicial Council from which the 36 states heads of courts would be paid.
However, Adetola alleged that no memo has been transmitted to JUSUN while adding that he was hopeful that by the end of May, there would be a positive outcome.
READ ALSO: MONEY LAUNDERING: JUSUN strike stalls hearing of EFCC report on Diezani’s extradition process
“The condition to calling off the strike is that at least a month’s fund be paid to the heads of courts across the country as a demonstration of good faith and committeemen on the part of governors
“The FAAC sat last Friday but so far we have not heard anything. Once they are able to do that, we shall call our National Executive Committee meeting and we shall call off the strike,’’ he said
According to Adetola, JUSUN upheld the suggestion of governors on the proposed deductions from the month of May, because it saw it as a good offer to end the strike.
“For how long should a democracy that is supposed to walk on a tripod continue to walk on one leg?’’ he queried.
“If we hear that the governors have complied with Constitutional provisions on financial autonomy for the Judiciary, it will generate a lot of “good noise’’.
“Let us hope that this week will bring in a lot of good news as far as the strike is concerned,’’ he said
JUSUN embarked on strike on April 6 to press a demand for financial autonomy for the Judiciary.
By Mayowa Oladeji
