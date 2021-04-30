 JUSUN leadership accuses Lagos judiciary of sabotage | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

JUSUN leadership accuses Lagos judiciary of sabotage

Published

7 mins ago

on

The National leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has criticised the resumption notice by the Lagos State Judiciary despite its ongoing nationwide strike.

The national leadership of the union described as sabotage and unacceptable, the notice of partial resumption by the Lagos state Judiciary.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that JUSUN on April 6, embarked on a nationwide industrial action calling for full implementation of financial autonomy for the Judiciary.

However, in a communique issued by the Lagos chapter of JUSUN on April 27, the administrative department of the Lagos State judiciary issued a corresponding notice directing all members of staff to resume at their various duty posts on April 29.

In his reaction, the National Secretary of JUSUN, Mr Isaiah Adesola on Friday stated that the ongoing strike by the union had a history that dated back to a Court Judgment delivered in favour of JUSUN in 2014.

READ ALSO: Ngige presents JUSUN, resident doctors, other striking unions’ demands to Buhari

According to him, the findings of the court are in favour of the union, and the same decision has neither been appealed nor challenged at a higher court, adding that there has also not been an obedience to the court’s order.

“This strike is called by the NEC of this union and so, no branch or chapter has the powers or authority to hold a congress within their states to decide to go back to work

“The NEC called out the workers on strike and it is the NEC that will announce to all the workers or Nigerians that the dispute have been settled and then people can resume work.

“So, what they are doing in Lagos is self-made.

“However, we have mandated the chapters in the southwest or the five other states to move down to Lagos and close down the gates of the courts.

“What the Lagos chapter is doing is seen as a sabotage against the intentions of the union,” he said.

He further lamented that this may set a precedent leading to instigation by other states to desist from the nationwide strike.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

