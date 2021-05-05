JUSUN vows to sustain nationwide strike until financial autonomy is granted | Ripples Nigeria

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has stated that the nationwide strike will not be called off until a concrete resolution is reached on financial autonomy

Ripples Nigeria had reported that JUSUN commenced a nationwide strike on Tuesday, April 6, after mandating all its members across the federation to shut down all courts after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum earlier given over the failure of the government to implement the law.

The Deputy President of the workers’ union, Emmanuel Abioye, in a statement issued on Wednesday, stated that the governors must do the needful before the strike would be suspended.

“This strike has generated a lot of public interest. As a matter of fact, some other associations have shown interest.

“The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has shown interest, and there is no way we can do anything without working in synergy with the NBA.

“The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has signified interest as well and there is nothing we can do now without synergy with the NLC.

“So it is already in the public domain, even people are calling us to say that if we should suspend the strike without achieving a tangible result, we have disappointed them, how much more our members.

“So without achieving our aim, if the promise that had been made by the governors failed, it will be unreasonable for us to go back.

“This demand is a provision of the law and democracy can only strive when there is rule of law. So everyone must follow the rule of law.

“People that are saddled with the responsibility must do the needful before we can suspend the strike,” Abioye said.

The union leader said though the governors, through their forum Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, pledged that the demand would be implemented by this month, the workers would not believe until it was fulfilled.

“The reality is that since January 13, 2014, we got the judgment which ought to have been executed since that time, in addition, to make clear the provision of the constitution that the autonomy should be given to the state judiciaries in line with Section 121 (3), Section 81 (3) and Section 162(9).

“So since that time up till now; we went on strike 2015, nothing was done. All these promises upon promises revealed to us that the governors are not ready to do anything.

“Except it is done, all these promises will be taken with a pinch of salt,” he restated.

