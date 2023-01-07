Sports
Juve into second in Serie A after eighth straight victory
Juventus defeated Udinese by a narrow margin to win their eighth straight game in Serie A and move up to second place.
Four minutes from time, Brazilian international Danilo scored the game’s lone goal by dipping in from close range after Federico Chiesa’s cutback.
Friday’s game against Napoli, who are four points ahead of them in the standings, is a crucial one for Massimiliano Allegri’s team.
Read Also: Osimhen caged in Napoli defeat to Inter as Milan win to close gap in Serie A race
Inter Milan was held to a 2-2 tie at Monza, dropping them to fourth position and seven points behind Napoli.
Prior to Patrick Ciurria’s equalizer for the hosts, former Manchester United fullback Matteo Darmian had scored the first goal.
Inter’s lead was regained by World Cup champion Lautaro Martinez of Argentina, but they were unable to hold on as substitute Luca Caldirola scored an equalizer in the 94th minute.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...