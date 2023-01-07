Juve into second in Serie A after eighth straight victory

Juventus defeated Udinese by a narrow margin to win their eighth straight game in Serie A and move up to second place.

Four minutes from time, Brazilian international Danilo scored the game’s lone goal by dipping in from close range after Federico Chiesa’s cutback.

Friday’s game against Napoli, who are four points ahead of them in the standings, is a crucial one for Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Inter Milan was held to a 2-2 tie at Monza, dropping them to fourth position and seven points behind Napoli.

Prior to Patrick Ciurria’s equalizer for the hosts, former Manchester United fullback Matteo Darmian had scored the first goal.

Inter’s lead was regained by World Cup champion Lautaro Martinez of Argentina, but they were unable to hold on as substitute Luca Caldirola scored an equalizer in the 94th minute.

