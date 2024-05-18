Juve sack Allegri days after Coppa Italia triumph

Juventus have shown the door to Massimiliano Allegri three days after he led the side to the Italian Cup.

The Turin club had defeated Atalanta 1-0 on Wednesday night to lift their 12th Italian Cup when Allegri put up a scene.

The Italian gaffer was sent off late on for ranting at match officials and waving away sporting director during the celebrations.

Read Also: Allegri makes history as Juve beat Atalanta to win Coppa Italia

“The dismissal follows certain behaviors during and after the Italian Cup final which the club deemed incompatible with the values ​​of Juventus and with the behavior that those who represent it must adopt,” a statement read.

“The company wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future projects.”

Juve’s 1-0 win over Atalanta, thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s early goal, gave Allegri a record fifth Coppa Italia as a manager.

The club still has Serie A games against Bologna and Monza to play this season.

