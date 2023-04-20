Juventus climb to 3rd in Serie A as 15-point deduction is reversed

Juventus have moved from seventh to third in Italian Serie A after a 15-point penalty over transfer dealings has been reversed.

The reversal was confirmed on Thursday with Italy’s highest sporting court ordering the case to be re-examined.

Juve were punished in Janaury after being found guilty of false accounting, and they could still be punished at a later date when a new hearing is held.

Read Also: Explainer: Why Juventus Bagged 15-point deduction in Serie A

Rather than the club being cleared, Juve’s case will now return to the Italian Football Federation appeals court, the body which gave the initial punishment.

With eight games to go in the season, AC Milan have been knocked out of the Champions League places by Juve while Roma drop to fourth.

Juventus chief football officer Francesco Calvo welcomed the decision, saying it provided certainty to theTurin club and the other sides battling to finish in the top four.

“As of today, we finally have certainty and we expect that the points that have been given back to us will remain with us forever,” he added.

